Golden Globe winner and 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy reimagined through food art

Food artist Ruby Perman has recreated Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy using a variety of edible treats.
The graphic designer turned food stylist uses squares of cheddar and provolone for "The Queen's Gambit" actor.
Perman then uses a combination of seaweed and black olives to complete the actor's dress.
Taylor-Joy won Best Actress and "The Queen's Gambit" collected Best TV Limited Series at the Golden Globes.