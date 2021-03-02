Golden Globe winner and 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy reimagined through food art

Food artist Ruby Perman has recreated Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy using a variety of edible treats.

The graphic designer turned food stylist uses squares of cheddar and provolone for "The Queen's Gambit" actor.

Perman then uses a combination of seaweed and black olives to complete the actor's dress.

Taylor-Joy won Best Actress and "The Queen's Gambit" collected Best TV Limited Series at the Golden Globes.