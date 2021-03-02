Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout underway

The vaccine has been shown to be effective against other strains in clinical trials.

With the johnson and johnson vaccine beginning to roll out this week... we're learning what that could mean for the future distribution planning in the med city.

Nearly four million doses of the johnson and johnson vaccine are being shipped out this week.

While we don't know for sure how many will be coming here to olmsted county... i'm learning whether it's 1500 doses or 5 doses... every single one counts.

The j and j vaccine is a one time shot... meaning that could really ramp up the amount of vaccines given each day.

Compared to the moderna and pfizer vaccines... j and j is 100 percent effective at preventing hospitalization s and deaths.

Olmsted county public health director, graham briggs, tells me that will take the pressure off of hospitals in the future.

He says he anticipates olmsted county residents can start getting the johnson and johnson vaccine within the next two weeks.

"especially with another vaccine coming in with some expectation that the availability of that vaccine will start to get bigger and bigger.

The next month or two months of the governor's timeline is going to fit.we're going to be moving towards really starting to see some difference."

I think it's really important to note here that briggs is hopeful.

He tells me with the third covid?

"*19 vaccine rolling out and more potentially on the way... he can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Briggs explains medical experts are paying close attention to the new covid?

"* 19 variants emerging.

However, the johnson and johnson vaccine has been shown to be effective against other strains