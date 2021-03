COVID-19: 'Active cases remain less than 2%', informs Health Ministry

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on March 02 highlighted that despite surge COVID-19 cases in some states, recovery rate is more than 97% and active cases remain less than 2%.

"Although certain states in the country have seen a surge in the number of active cases, the fact remains that the recovered cases are more than 97% and active cases are still less than 2%," said Health Secy.