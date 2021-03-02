NYT: Third woman comes forward against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

A third woman has accused Democratic New York Gov.
Andrew Cuomo of unwanted advances in 2019, The New York Times reported, adding to an escalating crisis facing the governor in the wake of two sexual harassment allegations.
The New York Times is reporting the 33-year-old woman did not work for Cuomo and that the alleged incident happened at a wedding..
A second former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accusing him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times. CNN’s..