Vita Tax Preparation Services

We run a program called vita, which is stands for volunteer income tax assistance.

And you're exactly right for the folks to make less than $57,000 a year.

We actually help you with your taxes for free.

S o.

If you want more information, you can call it their offices to 3383 or two and we can get you.

Hooked up with the site.

We have locations all over.

Katie.

Anna we don't know yet if we're going to see an increase in filing through us, but you know, there's a lot of complicating factors that sheer folks may have gotten unemployment for the first time.folks having questions about their stimulus funds, and so our volunteers and our our sights are prepared to help you all of those questions and do it for free.

Possible and so, for instance, like tonight, we will be broadcast live on our facebook page, united way of katie in a program called bank on which helps people with tax tips, and we've got some experts that were calling in.

So we're here to help families become more financially stable and you know, call us if you have questions.

There's a lot of folks in a katie anna, who are eligible for the service, and we really encourage folks to call and find out where site