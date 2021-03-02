Passengers experience 'six-hour queues' at packed Heathrow Airport

Passengers experienced severe queues lasting up to "six hours" as they pass through Heathrow Airport.

Passengers experienced severe queues lasting up to "six hours" as they pass through Heathrow Airport.

One passenger, Camilla Tetley, managed to record the huge queues at immigration control in the UK airport.

She tweeted: "The state of #heathrow yesterday - spent 6 hours queueing at immigration control.

Thank god for the guys with speakers and the friendly people around me - probably caught Covid tho.

What 👏happened 👏 @HeathrowAirport?!

Enough to make you never want to travel again." This footage was filmed on February 28.