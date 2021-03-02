New Haven police arrest, charge man after toddler daughter death ruled a homicide

Police say a man is in jail in connection to the death of his toddler daughter that happened late last week.

A fort wayne man is in jail after police say he killed his 17 month old daughter after bringing her to a fire station unconscious.

A probable cause affidavit says 31 year old michael allen told new haven police his daughter had been vomiting for the past few weeks... and had trouble keeping food down.this was on february 25th.an autopsy on the baby reported 17 month old kaivonni vachon's death was a homicide.doctor wagner with the allen county coroner's office says torn tissue in her abdomen was not caused by an accident...and was the result of a quote serious and direct force such as