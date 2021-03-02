'Home Rule' becoming issue between local and state leaders in Indiana

A number of issues at the state level are causing concerns for local leaders, who are worried some of their decision making power is being taken away by state leaders.

It's been a topic of debate for the past few weeks, local leaders concerned some of their decision making powers are being taken away by officials at the state level. The focus of scrutiny comes towards house bill 11-64.

We've been hearing a lot about the term "home rule" for a few weeks now, going back to discussions about whether state or local leaders should decide who can increase in the food and beverage tax, but it isn't just this bill.

There are several bills throughout the area local officials say will take away their power to make decisions issues with local impacts.

"this is something that we can manage ourselves."a number of issues at the state level are causing concerns for local leaders.all nine members of fort wayne city council are speaking out about indiana house bill 1164.city councilman geoff paddock says it would prevent local leaders from deciding where cell phone towers can go, and this power struggle is not a new issue "whether it's with cell phone towers or preservation of historical houses, or annexation, or another of other issues, why can't we make more of those decisions here on the local level ourselves?"it's not just fort wayne leaders who are concerned.

All allen county commissioners, the new haven mayor, and the wells county plan commission are speaking out against house bill 1381, which gives power to state level leaders to decide where commercial wind and solar panel farms can gomichael lautzenheiser with the wells county plan commission believes some of these bills aren't the right situation for state-control.

"i think there is a value on having maybe statewide rules for how you start things and maybe how you handle the general processes, but taking away some of the abilities to make local regulations is not one of those."this feeling is shared by fort wayne city council as well.

Paddock says they want to work with state leaders, but he says the final call needs to be made locally.

"in each session of the general assembly as some of these issues are bubble up, we're always looking for a way, how can we on a local level, whether it's city or towns, or counties or rural areas, how can we be more involved in self governance."

Several state leaders representing the wells county area voted against house bill 1381, which lautzenheiser says he's happy they're listening to locals.

Paddock says council has not heard back from senator liz brown since sending her their letter of opposition last week.

