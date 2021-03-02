Gov. DeWine: Ohio to receive nearly 450,000 coronavirus vaccines this week

Ohio will receive nearly 450,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week thanks to the approval of a third vaccine, and the state is expanding eligible recipients to people 60 and over, pregnant women, day care workers, and police officers, among others, Gov.

Ohio will be expanding its eligibility for covid-19 vaccines.governor mike dewine says ohio will receive nearly 4-hundred-50 thousand vaccine doses this week... including the johnson and johnson vaccine.starting march fourth people with certain occupations or medical conditions will be allowed to receive the vaccine.this includes people 60 and over, pregnant women, day care workers, and police officers, bone marrow recipients, people with als or type one diabetes..

Phase two will include ohioans 0 and older...which include around 695 thousand ohioans.

To find a vaccination site near you... look at more indiana and ohio covid numbers... that information is at the top of our website