Virat Kohli becomes First Indian to reach 100 million Instagram followers | Oneindia News

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian and Asian celebrity to cross 100 million followers on instagram.

He is also the first cricketer in the world to achieve this milestone on instagram.

The International Cricket Council celebrated this milestone of the Indian skipper with a post as he joined the Rock Dwayne Johnson, Messi, Ronaldo, Ariana Grande and others.

#ViratKohli #100millionfollowers #100MillionViratiansOnInsta