Effective Tax Rate: The Tax Bracket You Fall Under is Not Actually What You Pay in Taxes

The more money you earn, the more taxes you pay.
What you may not realize is that the tax bracket you fall in is not actually how much you pay in taxes.
Here’s how to calculate how much you actually pay.
PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
The more money you earn, the more taxes you pay.
What you may not realize is that the tax bracket you fall in is not actually how much you pay in taxes.
Here’s how to calculate how much you actually pay.
PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Over the next decade, global greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by 25– 50 percent to be on track for meeting the 2015..
America has a deficit problem. But the country’s biggest deficit isn’t the federal budget deficit. It’s the deficit in..