Effective Tax Rate: The Tax Bracket You Fall Under is Not Actually What You Pay in Taxes
Effective Tax Rate: The Tax Bracket You Fall Under is Not Actually What You Pay in Taxes

The more money you earn, the more taxes you pay.

What you may not realize is that the tax bracket you fall in is not actually how much you pay in taxes.

Here’s how to calculate how much you actually pay.

PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.