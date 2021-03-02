Andrew County lifts mask mandate

Say masks are a must -- some counties are moving away from requiring them.

As of today -- andrew county residents are not required to wear masks in public.

Kq2's madeline mcclain asked local officials why -- and here's what they say.

<<kq2's madeline mcclain reportingandrew county residents are no longer required to wear masks in public.the mask mandate expired sunday at midnight.bob caldwell, presiding commissioner: we've got a lot of rural areas in the county and we just didn't feel like we needed to continue of the whole county."

Fritz hegeman, east dist.

Commissioner: "we've got confidence that our healthcare services is getting in front of this thing and the vaccinations we've got confidence that they are going to do their job and so we are very hopeful that we are going to continue moving forward.

Commissioners say the decision was based on a decline in covid-19 cases and hospitalizations -- coupled with advances in treatments and access to vaccines.fritz hegeman, east dist.

Commissioner: the vaccinations have been kind of hard to come by at times but we've got a start and a lot of our most vulnerable citizens, we feel have had the opportunity to get the vaccinations or are in the process of that."

Throughout the process -- the commissioners have faced push back.in december when the order went into effect.bob caldwell, presiding commissioner: back 90 days ago when we had some that were kind of vocal against it but then we had a lot of people reaching out after they extended it in january.and now that they've let it expire.bob caldwell, presiding commissioner: again some people are happy, and some are sad, so it's hard to meet everyone's needs so we just have to do the best we can."

The commissioners say even now not all local officials agree.

But conversations and disagreements have been fritz hegeman, east dist.

Commissioner: i think there are some people on the health board that still probably feel like it might have been premature for us to live the ordinance at this time but they understood the argument too for, or the reasoning we used.and that if something changes and masks are needed again -- they will have another discussion.bob caldwell, presiding commissioner: you know, we really have to look at a lot of things.

You know, we honor people's freedoms and that's important to people and we have to look around at our neighbors and what they are doing and so yeah it's just something that we have to think pretty hard about but we can never say never.fritz hegeman, east dist.

Commissioner: you've got to react to the circumstances that are presented to you at the time so if one of these other variant strains should happen to take hold and really and start to cause us problems, we possibly, maybe, would have to revisit it but we don't envision that happening.but for right now -- the commissioners feel hopeful.

Fritz hegeman, east dist.

Commissioner: "each day the light is getting a little stronger.

I think there is a light at the end of that tunnel.

Our health department is kind of said the same thing.

They think that we're approaching that light and we still have a long ways to go, it's a long tunnel."bob caldwell, presiding commissioner: "after a year, people have learned how to handle it not only the medical but the people in general.

I think everybody is more cautious so we can hopefully get back to some kind of normal but we still have to be cautious."reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

The commissioners say they want to make clear that the decision does not affect school or city mask mandates.

