Serbian man documents four-month renovation of his terrace with $2,000 budget

This man living in Maršić, Serbia, documented the four-month renovation of his terrace.

This man living in Maršić, Serbia, documented the four-month renovation of his terrace.

The YouTuber 1000Ideas starts off by removing the tiling on the terrace as well as installing the electrics for a brand new lighting arrangement.

After the tiling has been replaced, he then cuts some bricks into small chunks and cements them onto the wall.

He said: "It took me four months to turn the terrace into a little paradise.

The total budget was $2,000.

I did most of it myself except for electronics and stone.

"Proof that with a little effort and money you can do everything." Further clips show that a swinging chair has been installed alongside a range of flowers and plants.