UK man documents his hair transplant process over six months

This man from London, UK, documents his hair transplant over six months.

Gregory Gaige started the process in July 2020 after the first national lockdown ended.

The procedure was performed at a clinic on Harley Street in London, and cost the 32-year-old around £4,000.

The hair was taken from the back of Gregory's head and 2,500 hair follicles were grafted to the the front.

Gregory explains on his social media: "For as long as I've been aware of my hair, I've always been extremely self-conscious of my hairline.

I remember being in secondary school and always wanting to style my hair up but never being able to because of it.

"I have a naturally large forehead, and my hairline has always been a very deep M shape, so although it looks like it could be receding, it isn't.

I have pretty thick hair so getting an FUE transplant was a great option for me to fix something that's bugged me for years." he continued.

"Hopefully, this video is helpful for anyone who is thinking about getting it done and it should help to answer some questions about the recovery period.

I went through some intense swelling, but it wasn't anything I wasn't expecting and it didn't last too long." Gregory explains.