Purpose driven: Central High School teacher helps students inside and outside of the classroom

As today marks the end of black history month... we'd like to feature an individual who's making a difference here in st.

Joseph danielle soxy spoke with la-vell rucker who has been helping students battle mental health, and guide them throughout their struggles in life <<a graduate of missouri westrn, lavell rucker has been at central for 10 years now, working as a social worker to help students in and out of the classroom wanted to give students an outlet she didn't' have while in school especially during the pandemic...sot: lavell rucker "i wanted to give back.

I wanted kids to be successful in high school and go onto college."

Lavell said with this being black history month, a lot of minorities do not value education or realize their full potential...and she wants to help them find their purpose..sot: lavell rucker "i wanted to be one of those that helps talk to them and let them know that they, they are worthy, and they have value and a purpose on earth and that they can go be a contributor to society."

Besides her work at central, lavell has been a member of the black arvices museum hall of fame since 2008, and is the founder of "each one, teach one" mentorship program between bode middle school and missouri western sot: lavell rucker "we had black students that were able to come that were going through probably the first generation of college.

And so we were able to partner them with other students to encourage them, motivate them and to mentor them in order to be able to look at education as a possibility after graduation to continue their education."

A wife and mother to 4 children including 2 nfl athletes, lavell uses her family's story to inspire her students to dream and believe sot: lavell rucker "if you can set the dream, and believe enough in yourself, and if you have enough support to help you believe and make it come to fruition, then it can be.

I love what i'm doing, and i think i was probably...this was my purpose in life."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse, kq2 news.

La-vell is also a board member of the heartland foundation, missouri western foundation, ywca, family guidance, and the community reinvestment committee.