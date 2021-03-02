Covid 19 Vaccination: Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsh Vardhan take first shot | Oneindia

Union Ministers, Political leaders take first shot of Covid-19 vaccines.

BJP set for a big win in Gujarat local polls.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra calls Congress a fringe party.

Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at a journalist for asking about his party worker’s involvement in the Hathras case.

Union Power Minister RK Singh clarifies there is “no evidence of cyber-attacks by China” during Mumbai’s power outage that happened in October 2020.

All this and more news at 9 PM.

