Vaccine Efficacy Impacted By Variants

Johnson and johnson is the 3rd approved covid vaccine here in the u-s.

Research shows it has a lower efficacy rate compared to the current moderna and pfizer vaccines.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz joins us live this morning.

Luke, what do health officials point to for the low efficacy rate?

Pat, marie - researchers believe the biggest reason is variants of the virus.

Right now, alabama has confirmed 35 variant cases in the state.

Officials say when efficacy trials were done on the pfizer and moderna vaccines, the mutations were not yet around.

By the time johnson & johnson hit the scene, they were.

Right now, johnson and johnson has about a 66% efficacy rate.

Moderna and pfizer are effective about 95% of the time.

But, officials say had those moderna and pfizer trials been done now like johnson & johnson was, that number might be different.

"in the us, it showed the highest efficacy for symptomatic covid infections, which was 72%.

The lowest was in south africa, which is 57%, but that's the country that had the sort of infamous strain that is partly neutralization resistant against all the vaccines that are currently out there."

Dr. goepfert says the fact that johnson & johnson is just one shot may also play a role.

Right now, the company is doing another clinical trial to see if a booster shot is needed.

But, dr. goepfert says just because it's single-dose for now doesn't mean you shouldn't take it.

