Safer At Home Order

New this morning-- the top hospital official in alabama wants governor kay ivey to extend the statewide mask order -- at least until more people become vaccinated against covid.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli is live for us this morning.

Sophia when will governor ivey make a decision?

Governor ivey is expected to make that decision sometime this week.

The mandate expires on friday.

The governor will need to decide whether or not to extend the mask order and other health orders.

Other states across the country have relaxed covid restrictions.

But --after weeks of falling covid cases, the c-d-c director says new infections are on the rise across the country.

Doctor don williamson -- the head of the alabama hospital association -- thinks its necessary to maintain precautions until more people get vaccinated.

He is not alone.

We have an opportunity now to keep our guard up.

We can get this under control with these vaccine rolling out.