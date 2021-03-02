BMW driver disqualified after being caught on camera skidding backward into a petrol station in the country of Derbyshire, in En

This speeding suspect, identified as 19-year-old Thomas Holt, was caught on camera as he was aggressively tailgating other vehicles on the route out of Chesterfield towards the M1.Along his dangerous trip, Holt narrowly avoids causing a terrible accident as he suddenly cuts the way of another driver and skids sideways into a petrol station.(@derbyshireconstabulary/Clipzilla)