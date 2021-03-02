Rajnath Singh gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 02.
He was accompanied by his wife and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.
COVID-19 vaccine opened for public aged above 60 years on March 01.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 02.
He was accompanied by his wife and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.
COVID-19 vaccine opened for public aged above 60 years on March 01.
Union Ministers, Political leaders take first shot of Covid-19 vaccines. BJP set for a big win in Gujarat local polls. BJP..
PM Narendra Modi said that India is capable of taking all steps to meet challenges. Addressing a rally of the NCC in Delhi, PM Modi..