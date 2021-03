54 students test COVID positive in Karnal's school hostel

COVID-19 cases have spiked in Haryana and on March 02, 54 students of a school hostel were tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal.

Civil Surgeon Yogesh Kumar Sharma said, "54 students of a school hostel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Karnal, Haryana.

Our medical teams have reached the spot and the hostel is being marked as a containment zone."