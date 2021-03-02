What you need to know: March 2

Here's what you need to know to start your day on March 2.

New information overnight- a home fire east of shasta lake is now under investigation..

Cal fire crews worked into the night to put out that fire..

On the 1300 block of ridge view road east of shasta lake.

Crews were able to get that fire under control some time before 1 a.m...### the chico city council set to meet tonight..

On the agenda... chico public works wants city council to set aside money to help enforce paid parking in upper park.

A staff report says in order to implement paid parking - public works would need to buy 108- thousand dollars worth of equipment.

City reps say all the money generated from parking at the park would go towards repairing the road.

Tonight the oroville city council will once again tackle a controversial proposal to switch to cal fire for fire protection.

The council is set to consider a comparative analysis of city fire service versus cal fire.

They could choose to change ... or go with oroville fire's growth plan.

The council will also consider a change in local development impact fees.

## this morning... chico police - conducting an investigation ..

And the butte county coroner - an autopsy.... after the discovery of human remains near highway 32 - just east of chico.

Chico police say a man called them saturday after finding the remains while walking his dog.

Chico state's anthropology unit is helping to recover and identify those remains.

### also happening today - the first of a three- day scheduled prescribed burn..

That could bring visible smoke to the redding area.

Here - just north east of platina - cal fire crews are set to burn up to 12- hundred acres.

Cal fire says it will begin around 10 this morning - and finish about 5 p-m .

Even so - crews will remain for some time to secure the area.

### and -- for those of you in lassen county -- cal fire will burn about 20 acres worth of piles in the roxie campground and fredonyer pass areas.

This is in the lassen national forest area -- east of highway 36.### johnson and johnson's single- dose coronavirus vaccine could start going into the arms of americans -*toda*.

Doses of the third vaccine approved for use here in the u-s are now rolling on to jets and into trucks... shipping out across the u- s.more than 50 million people in the u.s. have already received at least one shot of the moderna or pfizer vaccines