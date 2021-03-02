Kentucky's Governor Increasing Indoor Capacity to 60%

Kentucky's governor says that as of Friday, March 5, capacity at indoor establishments throughout the Bluegrass State would be increased to 60%.

While vaccination numbers are rising - case counts are dropping.... in western kentucky - less than 75 news positives were reported monday - across our nine county region.... the declining spread noticeable - when you look at this map of kentucky -- which was nothing but red - just two weeks ago.... five of our commonwealth counties - moving into the yellow - this week.... that has governor beshear - loosening restrictions on most businesses.... "beginning on friday, we are going to be raising capacity limits for several sectors by 10%.

This is an initial step where we will watch and see."

This means more than a dozen business sectors can increase day-to- day operations to 60-percent capacity.... it comes as the commonwealth has seen - 7 straight weeks