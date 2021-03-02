Daily Dividend Report: BMY,RVT,BGS,GNTX,HOFT

The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company.

Royce Value Trust, has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.26 per share on its Common Stock.

The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on March 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2021 wthe the ex-dividend on March 10, 2021.

The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on March 18, 2021.

B&G Foods, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock.

The dividend is payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

At the closing market price of the common stock on March 1, 2021, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.2%.

This is the 66th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods' initial public offering in October 2004.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable April 21, 2021, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on April 9, 2021.

Hooker Furniture announced that on March 1, 2021, its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at March 17, 2021.