Kerala Health Minister demands more vaccines from Centre

Kerala government requested central government to provide more vaccines as the state has more than 50 lakh people above 60 years of age, said Health Minister KK Shailaja on March 02.

"We have more than 50 lakh people above 60 years of age in Kerala so we have requested the Central government to provide more vaccines.

I hope they will supply a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Kerala," said State Health Minister KK Shailaja after taking COVID-19 vaccine.