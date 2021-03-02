13 local school support resolution opposing bills that don't support public education

The eight voting schools unanimously passed a resolution opposing three pieces of proposed legislation: House Bill 1005, Senate Bill 413 and Senate Bill 412.

Oppose several pieces of state legislation that do (not support public education.

News 18's anna darling shares the message from monday night's historic joint school board meeting.

"92% of the kids in indiana attend public schools.

Why are we diverting money away from the majority of kids?"

Education leaders from 13 local school districts want to make their voice loud and clear to indiana lawmakers "it's time that our state legislators put public education first" "small rural schools are the life blood of our communities" "public schools have been pushed to the breaking point."

"what else is it going to take to make our elected officials stand with public schools?"

"without high quality public schools, our democracy is going to crumble" eight of the schools who had school board voting quorum present unanimously passed a joint resolution opposing three pieces of proposed legislation: house bill 10-05, senate bill 413 and senate bill 412.

Indiana public schools are getting a pay increase of 3.5- percent over the biennium.

But these educators say it's not enough.

Especially since house bill 10-05 would take money that could be going to public schools and is expanding the voucher program for private and charter schools.

"to have another 3% of that money going into vouchers when we need it to fund our schools and pay our teachers is just wrong" it also significantly raises the household poverty income threshold for vouchers.

"the threshold for house bill 1005 for a family in poverty is $145,000.

And that number goes up to $174,000 in 22, 23."

Senate bills 412 and 413 would divert funding towards educational savings accounts.

A family would get a debit card with 5 to 7 thousand state dollars on it for them to spend on educational services.

"there's no accountability, there's no oversight, there's no how did you spend this money?

There's no justifying how you spent the money.

In other states that have this the abuse has been horrendous" these bills are proposed as promoting school choice.

But this group of educators say public school should always the choice for our legislators.

"47% of children selecting another school chose a public school.

How does that demonstrate the need to promote vouchers and charters?

The data is right there.

There is no need to do that" ad 18 district 7 state senator brian buchanan is sponsoring house bill 10-05.

And he authored senate bill 4-12 bill, which died on the senate floor.

But has the possibility of being added to the whole budget bill.

Five school corporations who attended monday's joint meeting are in senator buchanan's.

We reached out to him for comment and are still waiting on a statement.