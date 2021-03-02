EU Plans Digital Vaccine Passports to Save Summer Holidays

The UK will examine European Union proposals for a vaccine passport in the hope of reviving international travel for the summer holidays.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Britain was working with the EU and countries around the world on the issue.

But England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said there was still "great uncertainty" around holidays on the continent, partly because the EU’s vaccination programmes were behind the UK's.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said plans for a "digital green pass" will be set out this month, which would allow people to prove they have had a jab or show the results of Covid tests.

Report by Avagninag.

