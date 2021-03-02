Baby hippo loves being splashed with water

This is the adorable moment a six-week-old baby hippo enjoyed being splashed with water from a hosepipe in Thailand.

The animal was born at a sanctuary in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, on January 14.

He seemed to enjoy being drenched with cool water during a shower alongside the mother.

Temperatures had reached around 30 degrees Celsius or 86 degrees Fahrenheit, when the video was filmed on February 26, so the hippo lapped up the cool water.

Handlers are now appealing for help to name the baby hippo.

So far, Moo-Wan, or Bacon, is the favourite for the little hippopotamus.

The hippo's carer said: "This little boy is full of energy.

He has lots of personality.

Everything is new to him, so he is curious and enjoys it, like when the water was being splashed on him.

He's very playful, too."