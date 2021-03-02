'Who's that?!' Twins cry when they don't recognize their freshly shaved dad

Shaved for the very first time, Jonathan Normoyle approaches his baby twin girls and waits for their reaction in Lewis Center, Ohio.

The girls stare at Jonathan, not being able to recognize who he is.

With confusion, the twin on the left begins to cry.

A few seconds later, the other twin begins to cry.

Jonathan told Newsflare: "I shaved for the first time in a while and my girls did not recognize me, and the one was trying to protect her sister." The sweet moment was captured on February 6, 2021.