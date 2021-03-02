Supply keeping Alabama coronavirus from vaccine progress

Area.

Like we said earlier - 2 competitors are putting their differences aside for the good of the country and the world.

"johnson and johnson" and "mer and company" are teaming up to speed up covid- 19 vaccination efforts.

2 of merck's facilities will be equipped to manufacture the vaccine.

And we know more than 40- thousand doses of that vaccine are already scheduled to come to alabama.

We're joined now by waay 31's alex torres-perez.

She's live at john hunt park with how this deal could potentially bring us into the next vaccination phase.