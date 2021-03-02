utica man gets unsolicited unemployment

I'm kristen copeland.

I'm jason powles.

Some new yorkers chased down their unemployment benefits during the pandemic, often waiting several weeks, if notmod funds to arrive.

Then, there'sao didn't even have to ask.

A prepaid debit card arrived at his home.....but the pensioner didn't even apply for benefits.

For him, the work came after the card arrived.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferrishao if this happens to you.

14:56 "i said you know what?

I'll active it icase i neit for, of north utica, got what he thought was a credit card in the mail .

None 15:04 "i don't use it, i don't use it.

Well, i did active it and it told me i had $475 on it.

I said how?

From what?

And the only thing that the card member could tell me is that it was from the labor department" paul never aliedford didn't use the card.

He thinks he's likely the victim of fraud or identity theft 14:12 "bank said there is anothertempd it's 100 days for use after that, i gotta use this card.wel, somebody's got the card somewhere" while he didn't ask for any of this, paul lost hours upon hours undoing it 13:39 "you sit here, nobody can help you.

I don't understand it.

...i didn't askfo sit on the phone for three days talking to people who have no clue what they're doing" aparently, new york state knows it's a problem.

Aree governor's office says anyone who receives a monetary determination from the department of labor but didn't apply for unemployment benefits should immediately file a report.

We will have a link, at wktv.com.

The release says anyone who files the report won't have to take any further action to have fraudulent charges cleared from their account.

