Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Coronavirus county-by-county: March 2, 2021

These are the updated coronavirus statistics from around the area on March 2, 2021.

County with the newest coronavisnumbers.

In2 covid related deaths.

24 new positive tests.

6 activcases.

3.

In herkimer county -- 5 newposie cases.

7 hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 18 new positive tests.

138 active cases.

8 hospitalized.

The list of those eligible for the covid-19 vaccine...at a state-run

