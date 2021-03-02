Coronavirus county-by-county: March 2, 2021

These are the updated coronavirus statistics from around the area on March 2, 2021.
Smoak Patio Reopening Soon
KIMT
Mild temperatures may have you itching to get outside and soak up some rays.
These are the updated coronavirus statistics from around the area on March 2, 2021.
County with the newest coronavisnumbers.
In2 covid related deaths.
24 new positive tests.
6 activcases.
3.
In herkimer county -- 5 newposie cases.
7 hospitalized.
In otsego county -- 18 new positive tests.
138 active cases.
8 hospitalized.
The list of those eligible for the covid-19 vaccine...at a state-run
Mild temperatures may have you itching to get outside and soak up some rays.
The state will begin accepting applications on March 15.