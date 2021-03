Signs were up last week for a new business that plans to occupy the former Fred's building on highway 32 in Okolona.

Tree family dollar plans to occupy the former fred's building on highway 32.

Fred's closed last year after the company went bankrupt.

Patsy gregory, the city economic development liaison, spear headed the effort to bring dollar tree family dollar business back to okolona.

No official date on when the store will open for business.

The mississippi coliseum