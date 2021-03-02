A Southeastern Minnesota lawmaker is urging the house to give relief to local businesses.
Exempting PPP Loan Income From Taxes
Can count on minnesota management and budget recently announced that rather than an expected budget deficit - the state is facing a one point 6 billion dollar surplus.
In light of this revelation - a southeastern minnesota lawmker is urging the house to give relief to local businesses.
Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning more about a bill aimed at alleviating a tax burden.
She joins us live.
Annalise?
Lowerthird2line talent:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com coverage you can count on katie - the paycheck protection program has helped minnesota businesses - like those here in downtown rochester - stay afloat over the last year... but if they're taxed on it this tax season - will it do more harm than good?
Ppp taxes-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:exempting ppp loan income from taxes kimt news 3 representative greg davids sent this letter to representative marquart - chair of the house taxes committee.
It urges the house to quickly pass a bill exempting forgiven ppp loan income from state income taxes.
If lawmakers don't act quickly - davids fears it could negatively impact already struggling small businesses.
Ppp taxes-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:state rep.
Greg davids (r) preston, mn this is the kind of situation where if we don't do it, we're with the feds to take a large tax burden off of our small businesses representative davids says it sounds like other lawmakers are on board with passing a bill - but even if the house takes action this week - he's not confident it will be done on time for businesses to file taxes... in that case - he urges businesses to discuss with their cpas.
Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3 thank you annalise.
According