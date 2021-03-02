Exempting PPP Loan Income From Taxes

A Southeastern Minnesota lawmaker is urging the house to give relief to local businesses.

Can count on minnesota management and budget recently announced that rather than an expected budget deficit - the state is facing a one point 6 billion dollar surplus.

In light of this revelation - a southeastern minnesota lawmker is urging the house to give relief to local businesses.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning more about a bill aimed at alleviating a tax burden.

Katie - the paycheck protection program has helped minnesota businesses - like those here in downtown rochester - stay afloat over the last year... but if they're taxed on it this tax season - will it do more harm than good?

Representative greg davids sent this letter to representative marquart - chair of the house taxes committee.

It urges the house to quickly pass a bill exempting forgiven ppp loan income from state income taxes.

It urges the house to quickly pass a bill exempting forgiven ppp loan income from state income taxes.

If lawmakers don't act quickly - davids fears it could negatively impact already struggling small businesses.

Ppp taxes-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:state rep.

representative davids says it sounds like other lawmakers are on board with passing a bill - but even if the house takes action this week - he's not confident it will be done on time for businesses to file taxes... in that case - he urges businesses to discuss with their cpas.

