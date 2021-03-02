MN Vaccine ranking

George mallet./// first tonight: the number of minnesotans who have received at least their first dose of the covid?

"*19 vaccine has surpassed more than 900?

"* thousand.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe joins us live from mayo clinic with what that means across the state.

Jessica.

George ?

"* what that means so far for minnesota is 16 percent of the state's population has been vaccinated..

And it's thanks to the collaboration of places like here at mayo clinic, public health departments and area pharmacies.

I spoke with freeborn county public health director sue yost earlier today..

She says the department has been doing vaccinations since january on a weekly basis and this week it has 200 doses to administer as a first shot.

Yost says freeborn county has given out nearly 7?

"* thousand vaccinations so far..

She believes everyone is doing the best they can to distribute the vaccines as quickly as possible.

I think we've been doing very well doing this.

We also just started vaccinating at the end of december so we've gotten a lot of vaccine into arms very quickly.

In olmsted county around 28?

"*percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt new three.

Thank you jessica.

The number of hospitalization s due to covid?

"* 19 in minnesota is the lowest it's been since mid?

"*july of 2020.