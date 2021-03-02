Don't miss the vaccine phone call

Of 2020.

With the rise of robocalls ?

"* many of us don't pick up the phone if it's not a number we recognize.

But if you're waiting on a covid?

"*19 vaccine ?

"* you don't want to miss that important call.

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us how you can ensure you get the call.

Amy ?

"* if you fit a covid priority group currently being offered a vaccine ?

"* the best advice olmsted county public health offers is to always answer your phone.

"on the vaccine front, over 1.38 million total vaccine doses have now been administered to minnesotans."

The state continues to make progress in vaccinating minnesotans... and if you're expecting your turn to roll up your sleeve is coming soon ?

"* you may be anxiously awaiting a very important phone call.

Nat: phone ringing olmsted county public health recommends you answer your phone ?

"* even if it's not a familiar number.

Public health tells me it would hate for someone to miss the opportunity to get their first dose simply because they didn't recognize the phone number.

If mayo clinic is calling you for a vaccine appointment ?

"* the phone numbr that shows for rochester is 538?

"*1700, but calls coming from the mayo clinic health system would display differently.

Mayo encourages people to use their patient portal on mayo's app or website to be notified for your olmsted county public health has also heard from some people who let the call go to voicemail... by the time they called the number back ?

"* they missed their opportunity for that appointment slot.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank you annalise.

We also reached out to freeborn county public health.

They call people on their list from a variety of phone numebers ?

"* but mainly the office line.