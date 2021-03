Downtown Mpls. Businesses Prepare For Chauvin Trial

A majority of workers are now at home, but next week, as former Officer Derek Chauvin goes on trial for George Floyd’s death, thousands of people are expected in downtown Minneapolis.

Reg Chapman reports, some businesses hope this will be just the boost they need to make it (1:58) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Mar.

