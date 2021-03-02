Hillel house opens near Georgia College

The Hillel organization has been on the college campus for 15 years now.

The hillel organization at georgia college in milledgeville, which promotes jewish campus life, now has a house of its own.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez spoke with the organization to find out what the house means to them.

Standup: the hillel organization here at georgia college, never really had a place to have events.

But that's all changed now that they have a hillel house.

Emily jarvis (advisor to hillel) :" this is huge for the students it gives them a physical community and a place to come, they don't have to fight for space with other student groups which is sometimes hard to come by."

Hillel organization advisor emily jarvis says having this house is a major step for the university... showing support for the jewish community... with about two-hundred jewish students on campus, they want more students to be active in the organization.

Emily jarvis (advisor to hillel) :"we hope that this house will start to draw more students, those who are jewish but haven't attended hillel events, and those who are not jewish but who are interested in joining this community."

Emily says the organization is still working to get furniture and set operation hours.

Nonetheless... they have started holding events.

Emily jarvis:"over the lunch hour students can come by and hang out, it's open for the events that we schedule, our friday night shabott dinners and other special