New PPP loans expand assistance for small businesses

The u-s small business association is offering new paycheck protection program loans.

41nbc's peyton lewis explains who the s-b-a is targeting with the loans, and what resources are available in middle georgia to help you apply.

"it's been a tough process but we've been working through it.

Like any other company we can't stop we just gotta keep working through it."

The small business association has announced a new set of ppp loans that it's hoping will benefit a broader set of businesses.

Businesses like global sole in downtown macon.

The new loans are geared toward minority and women-owned businesses, or businesses with very few employees.

The owner of global sole-- solomon sands-- says although the idea of a financial boost is nice... trying to get a p-p-p loan has been an irritating process.

"it's definitely been frustrating, i'm not going to lie.

I've seen a lot of people who necessarily wasn't supposed to get it, and you know with the people that haven't gotten the money that actually need it and deserve it.

Sands says his business still hasn't gotten the first p-p-p loan he applied for last year, but he's hopeful that time it will be different.

"it actually helps us with inventory, because we're in a product based business the more product we have, the more product we sell, and the more money you make."

Josh rogers the director of newtown macon says his organization is excited that more downtown businesses can apply for the loans.

He says several downtown businesses didn't qualify for the first round of loans, and have struggled through most of the pandemic.

"it's heartbreaking but we've had a few businesses that come in and now they're struggling and they weren't a year ago when these programs first came out and they decided not to take those benefits.

Unfortunately the way the government works is that there's an opening, funding, and then it closes."

Newtown macon is advising eligible businesses to take advantage this opportunity now, and is helping business owners understand the process.

"nobody's got a crystal ball to see what the future holds.

I'm very hopeful, things are looking a lot better our case rates are coming down and i'm hoping we can return to 'normal' if you're a business with fewer than 20 employees, you can only apply for the loan until march 9th.

All other businesses can apply for the new p-p-p loan from march