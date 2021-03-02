Georgia State Senate passes several voting bills

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

State lawmakers are debating new legislation focused on changing how we vote, and two middle georgia lawmakers are at the forefront of the debate.

At issue-- will the changes make it harder to vote?

Or will the changes boost confidence in the election process?

The georgia state senate passed bill 67 in last week....requiring voters to enter a drivers license number or a personal identification number when requesting an absentee ballot.

If the voter doesn't have one of those, they must provide a photocopy of a military id, a passport, or some other form of identification.

The bill also allows for the secretary of state to keep the absentee ballot request portal open... after the public health state of emergency ends.

State senator larry walker sponsors the bill.

He calls it a common sense approach.

We see a lot more people wanting to vote by mail it just is a good opportunity and a good time to look at the process and see what makes sense state senator david lucas opposes the bill.

He says republicans are trying to make it harder for people to vote by mail.

It is an extra layer of trying to prevent folks to vote to make them frustrated where they don't want to vote that's all that bill is about senator walker says it's not his intent to make voting by mail harder.

I don't see where it suppresses votes in fact it codifies the ease of being able request your ballot the bill is heading to the georgia house of representatives .

Senator lucas says if the bill is signed into law... democrats will take it to court.

I will be part of the lawsuit suing them on behalf of the people that i represent.

However, both senators agreed on senate bill 40... allowing absentee ballots to be opened and scanned... *eight days* before election day.

Requiring them to start counting the ballots or scanning the ballots ahead of time is a good thing just for timeliness of the result it will help with getting results quicker because the law is now you can't start tallying until after the polls close of that night in macon ariel schiller 41 nbc news.

The georgia house passed a bill monday that would put restrictions on absentee voting.

The bill heads to the senate next.

The georgia department of public health reported more than 17-hundred new covid-19 cases today.

