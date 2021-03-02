Wade Hinton Race

Dorothy Sherman talks to Wade Hinton on election day in his bid for Chattanooga Mayor.

Former chattanooga city attorney wade hinton makes his final push in chattanooga's mayoral race to get votes before polls close.

News 12's dorothy sherman spoke with him earlier today.

She joins us live from the concord baptist church precinct.

Polls have have wade hinton among the top three leaders in the mayoral race.

He announced his bid in october.

A lot of money has been poured into his campaign.

And he's received numerous endorsements.

But the field of candidates is large and there's been a lot of talk that this may go into a run off race between the top two candidates.

I asked hinton if he felt like like it would and if he would be the spoiler.

"i think there are a lot of candidates in this race but i tell them they only need to know one name and that's mine and so when you go to the polls it's easy to remember.

You want someone knows how the public sector works and how the private sector works who brings unique experiences to this race that no other candidate brings and who is ready to lead the city on day one."

In order to win, the candidate must have 50 percent plus one of the vote.

Live in chattanooga, dorothy sherman, new 12 now.