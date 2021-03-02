Gulfport School District vaccinating teachers

With Mississippi teachers becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the Gulfport School District distributed vaccines to teachers with the help of their community partners.

- with mississippi teachers - becoming eligible to- receive the coronavirus vaccine- on monday, news - 25's lorraine weiskopf checked- in with the gulfport- school district where they're - distributing vaccines to- teachers with the help of their- community partners.

- - haley whittermore,- teacher gulfport central middle- "i got the vaccine today on my arm it was great to get it- because we been - - - - waiting on it all of the- teachers are ready to get hands- " the gulfport school district- partnered with memorial - hospital gulfport and with- singing river health- systems to vaccinate all- interested employees- against the covid -19 virus.- sandy commer-east, gulfport - school district public relation- director- "when you vaccinate a teacher that's in the classroom with 20- -30 kinds you're not just - protecting the teachers you're- protecting the students and tha- in- - - - turn protects the community."

On tuesday, with the help of- memorial they distributed 300 - first dose pfizer vaccines to - those with appointments.- lauren santacruz, memorial- hospital- "we are so excited to partner with the school district to hel- our educators we're happy - to do it and put something- together so quickly."

- - - the gulfport school district- hopes that vaccinating- teachers will help bring an - overdue end to the pandemic.- megan lyons teacher, gulfport - central middle- "we love loving our kids and it's hard to do that with the - social distancing and the - mask."

Sandy commer-east, gulfport - school district public relation- director- "everybody has had to work really hard to make sure the- children are getting- educated safe and following - protocols i just want to get- back to normal- - - - in the meanwhile, teachers who- were vaccinated on tuesday will- wait for their second dose- pfiezer.

Haley whittermore, - teacher gulfport- central middle- "it's going to be a leif to get it completed i got the first- shot so im like half way covere- but when i get the second ill b- able to breath easy."

Teachers- another group in sout- mississippi that's eligible - and can say "we're vaccinated" in