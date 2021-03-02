Diabetes Education for Young People

4-H Youth Specialist, Cindy Wells talks about a new class through 4-H seeking to educate young people on the risk factors to diabetes.

Anchor: there is a diabetes education opportunity coming up for children.

Joining us tonight is cindy wells from 4-h, you got volunteers to do this and tell us how excited are about it.

This is an awesome opportunity, i have high blood sugar in my family any way, diabetes has a special place in my heart.

This is a good opportunity for youth, a lot of them are fighting this disease an opportunity for the high school youth to become community activists if you will, we are giving them the education and they can help neighbors, older family member, younger family members and hopefully after this pilot project, ultimately we will have the high school youth teach the younger youth about it.

They can become community partners.

Anchor: type one and type two diabetes are complicated diseases, when do teenagers have the opportunity to log on to zoom and take this class?

It is going to start the middle of march, wednesdays, i believe we set the time at 11:00, there are three pilots across state, i'm fortunate that we got to be one the pilot sites to get this launch.

Stanford university wrote the curriculum and reached out to 4-h, we are also working on in class things.

It is wednesdays, and the time at this point is set for 11:00 a.m.

It will be slightly flexible.

We are being lead by a health intern and a nutritionist.

It is tied to national standards, it does count as science credit or health credit.

So that is a plus, it is a good opportunity and i'm really excited i'm excited to get teens educated about this disease so they can partner with community members and help them fight it, you can live healthy with diabetes it just takes an education.

Anchor: how can students sign up if they are interested?

The easiest way is e-mail m.

Or this can all my office 816-279-1691.

Anchor: thank you so much for