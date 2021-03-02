Tippecanoe County bracing for another wave of vaccine demand

This comes after the State of Indiana on Tuesday once again lowered the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility threshold.

Expanding who is eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

Hoosiers 55 years of age and older can now get their shot.

News 18's joe paul is live tonight at a local vaccine clinic to share why health officials are urging patience.

Joe?

The tippecae county health department's vaccine clinic is booked out for at least a month.

That was before the state once again lowered the eligibility threshold.

Now the clinic is trying to move some appointments up to make room for another wave of demand.

The indiana state department of health made the announcement this morning.

Just a week go hoosiers 60 years of age and older became eligible.

The local health department is struggling to keep pace as the rollout gains speed.

It's weekly allotment of doses hasn't increased.

Administrator khala hochstedler says that means this new group of eligible people could have to wait until april.

They can also check availability at the 12 other sites in tippecanoe county, including pharmacy chains like meijer, pay less and walmart.

With our nderful volunteers that are graciously signing up and the layout of our clinic - that's why we chose this layout because we are always hoping that we'll have an increase in allotment, because we can do more than what we're doing now.

Hochstedler says she's unsure if the health department will receive an allotment of the new johnson and johnson vaccine.

If so, the vaccine will be reserved for homebound, homeless and transient people because it doesn't require a second dose.

Hoosiers aged 50 years of age and older will be next in line for the shot.

As always, eligible people need to go online or call 211 to make an appointment.

You can find all of that information on our website, wlfi.com.

Reporting live in lafayette, joe paul, news 18.

