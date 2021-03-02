Ingram-Pye Elementary staff will take books to children

The faculty and staff will take a literacy bus to 4 different neighborhoods in the area.

It is read across america day... and "national literacy month."

And ingram-pye elementary school in macon is celebrating is promoting reading in a unique way.

Starting at noon tomorrow ... school staff members are taking a ride on the "literacy bus."

The bus will visit four neighborhoods ... in the area.

And children will be able to check out books... and recieve free treats.

Media specialist ranekqua (rah-knee-qua) mitchell says... she hopes this will show the students ... that with everything going on in the world... the media center is still there for them.

We just want to connect with our community in ways that you guys don't have to come to us, we're here for you, and so this is how we build our ingram-pye family and this is how we show our support and show them that we are a family.

Educators say they