Biden vows there will be enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

President Joe Biden said the US expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adults by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated.With the bolstered supply, President Biden also announced he would be using the powers of the federal government to direct all states to prioritise vaccinating teachers, and said the federal government would provide the doses directly through its pharmacy programme.
Biden says US will have enough vaccines for all adults by end of May
USA Today News (International)
