5pm Rockcastle County Flooding 03.02.2021

Living along the river in rockcastle county...were able to go back to their homes today...seeing the damage for the first time.

We met one woman who moved to kentucky in august....to rebuild this campground site.

Now, she's going to have to start over again.

Her home is on stilts...but still, neighbors had to help rescue her in kayaks sunday night...because the land between her house and the road....filled like a lake.

"susan jones, i just feel kinda silly caring about material things, but when i think abou the things i grew up with being smashed and water damaged and you know i think about how much i sacrificed to save up and buy woodworking tools... it's hard..it's hard."

We also talked to a fireman who helped with rescues monday.

He says it's the worst flood the county has ever gotten on record.

We'll hear more from those in rockcastle county who don't know if they can rebuild at all...coming up at 6 ###