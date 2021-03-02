5pm Beattyville Flooding 03.02.2021

THE RAIN DESTROYED BUSINESSES AND HOMES LEAVING MANY PEOPLE IN NEED.

DOWNTOWN BEATTYVILLE IN LEE COUNTY IS WASHED OUT.

The rain destroyed businesses and homes leaving many people in need.

Mayor scott jackson says he thought he saw the worst of it during beattyville's flood of 1984...but he was wrong.

He estimates roughly two/thirds of the small town's population is affected.

We talked to tommy fox... who's lived here most of his life.

Fox says he and his wife are left with few options now that her beauty salon is flooded.

"we're at a point in our life we don't know what we'll do.

We're both getting older.

I guess we'll start over."

Fox says he has no doubt the community will come together and get through this.

