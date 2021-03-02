Pet of the Week: Cobb needs a loving home

Today’s Pet of the Week is Cobb, a five-year-old, 60-pound, heartworm negative pup who loves living life to the fullest.

- it's time for our pet of the- week.

- this is a cobb, a five year old- 60 pound, heartworm - negative pup who loves living - life to the fullest.- he comes off as a bit high- strung when you first see him i- his - kennel but as soon as you get - him outdoors in a fenced area,- he- turns into the perfect dog.

- cobb knows how to sit for treat- and gets along with other dogs.- he came to the shelter