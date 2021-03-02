5pm Helicopter Search 03.02.2021

A PULASKI COUNTY WOMAN WITH DEMENTIA IS BACK SAFE WITH HER FAMILY AFTER DISAPPEARING THIS MORNING..

The pulaski county sheriff's office says it began a helicopter search for the woman after someone called about an abandoned car that was running in the driveway of a home close to the lincoln-rockcastle county line.

Deputies say it appeared the woman left the car and wandered off.

They say they spotted the woman by a patch of woods in an open field... where they landed the helicopter and picked her up.